NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19,666.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE NKE opened at $74.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

