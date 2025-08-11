Linscomb Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,736,000 after buying an additional 639,799 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after buying an additional 5,604,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after buying an additional 12,381,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,648,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,521,000 after buying an additional 608,898 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.