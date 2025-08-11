Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $45.58 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $45,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $721.76 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $737.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $681.52 and a 200-day moving average of $614.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

