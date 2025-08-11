Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Boosted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after buying an additional 2,752,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,827,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $82.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3408 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

