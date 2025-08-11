Mustard Seed Financial LLC Takes $203,000 Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.87.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7%

MCD stock opened at $305.62 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $265.33 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.63. The company has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

