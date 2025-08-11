Top Lithium Stocks To Consider – August 10th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, QuantumScape, Rio Tinto, and Amprius Technologies are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining or sale of lithium—a metal essential for rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid-scale energy storage. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing demand for lithium driven by global electrification and renewable-energy trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,412,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. 7,613,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,227,989. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,410,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,539,448. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,880,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,450. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

AMPX traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,569,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,008,242. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.16 million, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

