SouthState Corp Purchases 5,439 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 174.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $329.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

