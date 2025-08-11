PCG Asset Management LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PCG Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of PCG Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PCG Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $78.52 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

