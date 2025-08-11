Ballast Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 77.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.95 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.