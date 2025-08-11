Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VOE opened at $167.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

