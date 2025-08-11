Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $387.77 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.64 and its 200 day moving average is $371.97. The stock has a market cap of $385.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

