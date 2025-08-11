C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 4,269 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

VB opened at $240.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.48 and its 200 day moving average is $231.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

