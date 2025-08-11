Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,982 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

