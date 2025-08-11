Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,665,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 197,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

