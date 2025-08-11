Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,605 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,056 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,462 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 56,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,443,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $341.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.47. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

