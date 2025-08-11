Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VEA opened at $58.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.