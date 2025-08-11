Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,267 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $154.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.52. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

