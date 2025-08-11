Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 101 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $145.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $179.73.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

