Nuveen LLC Makes New $529.71 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,448,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,713,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.31% of QUALCOMM at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 582,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 197.3% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 57,846 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.10.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,355 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1%
QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
