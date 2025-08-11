Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9%

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.