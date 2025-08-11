Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,969 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Stock Up 1.2%

CVX stock opened at $154.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.52. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

