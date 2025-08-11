Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 37,472 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 37,472 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.8% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 50,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $4,221,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 228,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 147,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4%

VZ stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.