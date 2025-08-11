Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 1,446 Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,834,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,224,296,000 after buying an additional 154,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cigna Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,140,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $867,135,000 after buying an additional 328,320 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $724,517,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,495,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $689,133,000 after buying an additional 326,633 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $275.03 on Monday. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $256.89 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.72.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

