Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 56,084 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

