Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.35.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $97.05 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $99.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,016 shares of company stock worth $29,341,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

