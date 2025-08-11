2,764 Shares in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Mainsail Asset Management LLC

Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.1%

FAST stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

