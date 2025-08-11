iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $144,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.53 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

