Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,404 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $61,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 163,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after acquiring an additional 364,307 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $262.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

