Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,325.36. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8%

BX opened at $168.93 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.04. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.12.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

