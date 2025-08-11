Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 73.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

