Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.70. The stock has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

