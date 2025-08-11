Maia Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

