The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE TRV opened at $265.00 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.78.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

