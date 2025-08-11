1,361,961 Shares in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,361,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in M&T Bank by 104.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 31.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.88.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $187.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.