Maia Wealth LLC Sells 379 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $455.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

