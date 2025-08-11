LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

