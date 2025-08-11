SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 38.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in SBA Communications by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $247.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $220.85 on Monday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $192.55 and a 52-week high of $252.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

