Promising Hotel Stocks To Consider – August 8th

Expedia Group, Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Carnival, Trip.com Group, US Foods, and Sysco are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage hotels and other lodging properties. By purchasing these equities, investors gain exposure to the hospitality sector’s performance, which is influenced by travel demand, room rates and occupancy levels. Like other cyclical equities, hotel stocks tend to fluctuate with economic conditions, seasonal travel patterns and consumer sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,302,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $213.00.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $59.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $5,372.40. 68,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,571.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,090.75. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,394.85 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

NYSE HLT traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $263.92. 883,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,134. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.16. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 6,389,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,073,576. Carnival has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. 2,425,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,191. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.06. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $77.18.

US Foods (USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

USFD traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. US Foods has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $85.11.

Sysco (SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Sysco stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. Sysco has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23.

