Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $198.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.35. The stock has a market cap of $349.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

