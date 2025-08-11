PCG Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PCG Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $416.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

