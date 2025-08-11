WP Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,891 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $131.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

