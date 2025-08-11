Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 5,011 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 36,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Accenture by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $239.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.16 and a 200-day moving average of $315.27. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $238.03 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

