Cypress Capital Group Sells 300 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $4,314,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.12 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

