Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $240.12 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.