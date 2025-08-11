Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 125.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 66.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $4,314,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

