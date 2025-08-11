Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 364 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $222.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.09 and a 200-day moving average of $230.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.