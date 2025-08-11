Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $4,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

