King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 479 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,524,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,507,000 after buying an additional 2,704,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,232,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,169,000 after buying an additional 2,467,958 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7,899.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,430,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after buying an additional 2,400,033 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.
In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup stock opened at $92.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
