Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $173.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $173.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

