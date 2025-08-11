Dillon & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $200.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.62. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

